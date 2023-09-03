LSU refuses to review hiked fees

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Lupane State University administration has refused to review downwards the recently increased fees, following a meeting with the Student Executive Council (SEC) held in Bulawayo on September 1, 2023.

In a statement, Donald Ndlovu, who serves as both the students’ minister of information and Publicity, and the minister of entertainment said LSU administration declined the request to reconsider the tuition fees and levies.

“Revolutionary greeting to the students, it is with heavy heart to inform you on the burning issue raised by students concerning high tuition fees as the administration turned down the application to review tuition fee and levies.

Based on the updated LSU fees structure, students are now required to pay a total of US$401, which includes accommodation, as well as up to ZWL$ 2million.

This is in contrast to the previous semester’s fees, which averaged ZWL$ 427,800, including accommodation.

Ndlovu said the LSU administration has not made any adjustments to the current hiked fees.

However, the university suggested that paying the fees in installments could be a possible solution.

“No adjustments were made on the total fees however SEC have managed to convince the administration that students will pay 40% of the fees to attend lectures then pay 20% to be allowed in the examination room.

” Then the last 40% to be paid on the last section of modularisation.

“This was not a fees revision meeting but a consultation meeting.

“All students are advised to keep on united as we find a solution for a way forward, said Ndlovu.