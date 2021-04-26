LSU student succeeds at putting farming theory to practice

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

Pushed by his desire to put theory into practice, a Lupane State University (LSU) final year student has tremendously transformed his parents’ plot in Inkenyani village under Bubi district in Matabeleland North province into a sustainable horticulture project that he hopes will generate US$2 000 monthly.

Matabeleland is a dry region characterised by low rainfall and recurrent droughts and Mr Nqaba Ndlovu (26) has managed beat the challenges of erratic rains by establishing an irrigation scheme on his parents’ three-hectare plot.

The young and innovative farmer is confident that the project will generate revenue for his family as well as boost their food security.

Last Thursday, LSU staff, Agritex officers and locals gathered at Mr Ndlovu’s plot for a field day to celebrate his successful farming story.

The plot was a hive of activities as people toured the plot to appreciate Mr Ndlovu’s innovative and inspiring work. For him, it’s the fulfilment of a 10-year-old dream.

“I had this dream for the past 10 years and all I wanted was to acquire enough knowledge on best farming practices. It has always been my dream to improve food security through innovation, collaboration and hard work,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“When I went to LSU, I had the idea in mind and that is what prompted me to work even harder in order to achieve and fulfil my dream of self-employment and producing surplus food.”

Mr Ndlovu said he sold the idea of transforming the piece of land into a thriving commercial farming project to his parents.

He said his parents have been very supportive throughout.

Mr Ndlovu pumps water from a nearby dam using a solar-powered pumping system to irrigate his crops which include beetroot, lettuce, cabbages, onions and tomatoes among other horticulture produce.

The soft-spoken farmer said it took him sleepless nights and a lot of courage and determination to invest in farming.

Mr Ndlovu said he is expecting to harvest at least 16 tonnes of maize and generate US$2 000 per month from his horticulture project. He has employed three people.

His father, Mr Patrick Ndlovu (60) was all smiles as he shared his son’s joyous moments and celebrated his achievements.

“In my life I was never celebrated and it is only now through my son that I am witnessing this momentous occasion. I am a proud father and grateful to his lecturers at LSU,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu’s mother, Mrs Tekla Ndlovu (42) said her son is a role model for the youths in his locality.

“The road my son took was a tough one and even now I could not believe that one day it would turn out to be like this. I urge his peers to take a leaf from him so that we boost food security in our nation,” she said.

Mr Canacius Mpala, an irrigation engineer, said Mr Ndlovu’s success story is a demonstration of putting theory into practice.

“At LSU, the courses are aimed at transforming the society. Nqaba is a practical person and I believe his industrial attachment to various institutions enriched his farming skills. When he told us about the irrigation project, we pledged our support,” he said.

“He is actually the one who did the laying of pipes linking the fields with the water source with the assistance of two students. As part of the studies, we do theory but practical constitutes the better part of the course. At the university, we have a compulsory module on entrepreneurship, which helps students to combine agriculture and business.”

Mr Nkululeko Mpofu, a lecturer at LSU said: “Our students come to school with ideas of what they intend to do in life, which then helps us as lecturers because we will be dealing with people who are passionate about their field of study. Our aim is to produce job creators and not job seekers.”

Wards 14 and 15 Agritex supervisor, Mr Tongai Office said Mr Ndlovu started his project a year ago.

“The farmer just started last year and he is promising to go far. He is a pace-setter and we are urging locals to follow in his footsteps, particularly when it comes to Intwasa/Pfumvudza,” he said.

A local farmer, Mrs Nancy Ncube said Mr Ndlovu is an inspiration to [email protected]