Lubu Coal Project plant nears completion

The coal mine recently received key components of the plant.

The Chronicle

Senior Business Reporter

Assembling of the wash plant at Lubu Coal Project in Hwange is now 75 percent complete, the mining firm has said.

The coal mine recently received key components of the plant.

In an update, the London Alternative Investment (AIM) listed miner -Contango Holdings said “Construction of our #CGO wash plant is now 75% complete. Upon completion, crushing and screening will also be installed.

“Following commissioning and optimisation it is expected to be able to produce 20,000 tonnes of washed coking coal per month,” said the mining house on its Twitter handle.

The firm plans to start production next month.

@nqobilebhebhe

