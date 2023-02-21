Lubu coal project setting up inch closer to completion

Senior Business Reporter

LONDON Alternative Investment (AIM) listed miner – Contango Holdings has completed construction of a one million litre storage tank as it inches closer to the commencement of coal production in March.

In recent weeks, several infrastructure components have been installed at Lubu Coal Project in Hwange.

A surface miner Wirtgen 2200, which has a cutting width of 2200mm, is ideal for selective mining, and can mine up to 500 tonnes per hour is now on site.

In an update, the mining firm highlighted that “The #CGO water storage tank has now been constructed with a 1 million litre capacity.

“Pipework to washplant has also been installed and the borehole pumps will be connected shortly,” said the mining house on its Twitter handle.

Last week it said following commissioning and optimisation it is expected to be able to produce 20 000 tonnes of washed coking coal per month.”

First coking coal production and sales is planned for next month.