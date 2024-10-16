  • Today Sat, 26 Apr 2025

Lufthansa hit with record penalty after barring Jewish passengers

The US has hit Lufthansa with a record $4m (3m) penalty after the airline barred Jewish passengers from a 2022 flight because some allegedly refused to follow rules requiring face masks.

The Department of Transportation said Lufthansa discriminated against the passengers, treating them “as if they were all a single group”, though many were not travelling together and did not know one another.

It said the penalty was the largest it had ever issued against an airline for civil rights violations.

Lufthansa said in the consent order that it was agreeing to the payment to avoid litigation but denied discrimination, blaming the incident on “an unfortunate series of inaccurate communications”.

