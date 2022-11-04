Luke Jongwe in kit sponsorship scandal

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE all-rounder, Luke Jongwe is being accused of sponsorship fraud with a number of Australian cricket equipment manufacturing companies said to have come forward with the damning allegations.

It is alleged that the 27-year old all-rounder first signed with a Sydney bat making entrepreneur Josh Gavan to his brand JPGavan (JPG) before the Chevrons toured Australia for a One Day International series in August.

In an article published by Australian publication, Daily Telegraph, the bat manufacturer, Gavan alleged that Jongwe got in contact with him directly on 16 September for the first time, two weeks after signing his deal. According to the report, Jongwe told the bat manufacturer that the equipment he sent him had been stolen after a home break in.

The Chevrons star who recently became the second Zimbabwean to take 50 wickets in T20 international cricket is alleged to have requested for more equipment on September 23 and October 2. The article further alleged that good reviews on social media of Gavan’s bats from Zimbabwe made him curious as he had never sold any bats in the country. With the bats exclusively made for Jongwe, it is alleged that they ended up with some club cricketers in the capital.

The Australian publication alleges that Jongwe’s representative did not respond to their request for a comment however in a statement, the bat maker is said to have said that he is considering taking legal action against the Chevrons star.

“Player sponsorship can be a lottery when you don’t know the person. We are currently considering legal options as he acquired thousands of dollars of equipment from our small business,” said Gavan. Soon after he lost the JPG deal just before the commencement of the World Cup, Jongwe is said to have struck a deal with Evolution Sports which is based in Victoria, Melbourne.

“We were contacted by Luke (Jongwe) through Instagram on October 10, he said he had seen Yannic Cariah (West Indian all-rounder) using our equipment in Melbourne and wanted to be a part of the brand,” said director of the company, Aaron Straughair.

It is alleged that Jongwe proposed a sponsorship deal with the brand until the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. The brand is said to have arranged a carriage of three pairs of gloves and sponsored branding to arrive at the Chevrons’ team hotel in Hobart.

The brand director however alleges that the all-rounder kept on messaging him, once at 0330am to confirm whether he would receive the equipment. Hotel staff are said to have confirmed that the Zimbabwe star received and picked up the equipment in the afternoon before the Chevrons’ opening match against Ireland at the Bellerive Oval.

However eyebrows were raised when Jongwe walked out to bat using a bat and gloves that appeared to be made by Indian bat maker, BDM. It is also alleged that the following morning Jongwe was asked about pictures he had posed for at the official World Cup media day, with the equipment of a Melbourne start up brand, M9 Cricket. Straughair is said to have sent a WhatsApp message asking about the pictures from the media day and the all-rounder told him he canceled the deal on that day.

“This post means you probably didn’t need them (the gloves) anyway with them supplying you with a full kit!” Straughair is said to have told Jongwe via the messaging application.

Jongwe is alleged to have responded: “That guy had given a few gear, because he was on my case. I had to cancel the deal yesterday so I will be using your gloves for the next game,” Jongwe allegedly responded.

However in a turn of events, M9 Cricket director of operations allegedly said Jongwe had an agreement with his brand for a year having signed on 11 October but on the morning of 19 October,

he informed him that he would not be using M9 Cricket’s equipment in the Chevrons game against the Windies.

Zimbabwe Cricket’s media officer Darlington Majonga did not respond to text messages sent on WhatsApp and email regarding the allegations raised against Jongwe.

