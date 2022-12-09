Lulu, Beefy in stern tests

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN coaches, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu and Philani “Beefy” Ncube are facing tricky matches in the Botswana Premiership with their respective sides taking on top teams on Saturday.

The two gaffers suffered defeats last weekend and they will be aiming at bouncing back when they face title chasing teams.

Ncube, in charge of 10th placed Selibe-Phikwe based Nico United will be hoping to recover from the 1-0 narrow loss to Security Systems when they take on table-toppers Gaborone United in the capital.

Nico United, who have scored just one goal and conceded four in six league games have a mammoth task against unbeaten Gaborone United who are the most lethal side in the league having banged in an incredible 15 goals. In their six games, Gaborone United have conceded just one goal.

Mpofu’s Masitaoka, sixth on the table with nine points, will play host to third on the table former champions Township Rollers who are unbeaten in six matches with four wins and two draws.

Maistaoka are coming from a shock 2-1 away defeat to BDF XI.

Taurai Mangwiro’s Orapa United, fourth on the table with 12 points, will be hoping to take their winning run to three consecutive games when they take on Prisons XI who are in position eight with eight points on Sunday.

