Lulu lands coaching job in Botswana

12 Jul, 2023
0 Comments
Lulu lands coaching job in Botswana Mandla Mpofu

The Chronicle

MANDLA Mpofu who was last week relieved of his duties by Masitaoka FC in the Botswana Premiership has found another job at Sua Flamingoes in the same league.

Mpofu broke the news this morning after a penning a deal.

“I have joined Sua Flamingoes,” said a jubilant Mpofu this morning.

Flamingos finished eighth while Mpofu reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a largely youthful Masiatoka and was seventh on the log table.

Nicknamed Maradona, Mpofu played for Highlanders juniors, a Tshabalala team called Blackpool, Railstars and Ziscosteel.

He has previously coached Highlanders, Kujatana and Railstars.

Rahman Gumbo coached Flamingoes before being shown the exit door last year.

