Lulu slips in Botswana

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER national under-20 men’s coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu suffered a shock 2-1 away defeat to BDF XI in Botswana, as his Botswana topflight side Masitaoka slipped two places on the table to position six on Sunday evening.

It was a big result for BDF XI as they moved four places out of relegation to position 11, while Mpofu’s side saw the points’ difference to leaders Jwaneng galaxy stretched from four points to seven.

Masitaoka have nine points from a possible 18, amassed from three wins out of the six matches they have played. The defeat to BDF XI was their third of the season and they have a tricky upcoming encounter against former champions Township Rollers who beat Extension Gunners 3-1.

Mpofu joined fellow Zimbabwean coaches Rahman gumbo and Philani “Beefy” Ncube who ended on the losing end of weekend matches in the Botswana Premiership.

Gumbo’s Sua Flamingoes went down 3-2 away at Eleven Angels as they suffered their fifth defeat of the season, a result that left them second from the bottom following BDF XI’s win at Masitaoka.

Ncube went for a third weekend without a win as his Nico United narrowly lost 1-0 away at Security Systems, sliding a place down the ladder to position 10 with seven points in six outings.

Former Harare City gaffer Taurai Mangwiro registered his second victory in Botswana as he inspired Orapa United to a big 4-1 victory at home to Morupule Wanderers.

Orapa United’s victory followed a midweek 2-1 away win at Extension Gunners in Lobatse took their points tally to 12 in six games. They are three points adrift of leaders Jwaneng Galaxy who edged Police XI 2-1. [email protected]

Ends