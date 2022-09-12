Luminous charms Zakwe at the Music Imbizo Festival

Luminous (left) with South African rapper Zakwe after sharing the stage at the Music Imbizo Festival in Durban on Friday

Mbulelo Mpofu,Showbiz Reporter

“HE mentioned my name three times!”

These were the words of Bulawayo rapper Luminous when reminiscing the time he spent on stage with South African rapper Zakwe on Friday at the Music Imbizo Festival in Durban.

The Music Imbizo Festival is an annual event meant to celebrate African cultural diversity and music.

Luminous who released an EP and a book recently added the Music Imbizo Festival to his already illustrious CV.

He told Chronicle Showbiz that the tour was a life-changer as Zakwe and his executives endorsed his craft.

“My tour to Durban could not have been any better. It was a life-changer. I was blown away by what happened. Just sharing the stage with Zakwe was phenomenal.

“Zakwe and I were co-headlining the festival. After I had performed my set, Zakwe went on stage and I was just enjoying the set as any fan would. He then called me up on stage and I free styled. After that, we interacted backstage and he gave me tips on how to get ready for superstardom. The experience was surreal,” he said.

Luminous and Zakwe each performed 30 minutes at the week-long festival that ended yesterday. The two were pictured backstage posing for pictures.

Luminous sang new and old songs including Regular, Ungay’vusa, Isitho and Ungang’soli to an appreciating audience. To complement Friday’s line-up were Dust, Bergie Fresh, OB Magik and Luminous was the only Zimbabwean.

The Nkulumane-based rapper is set to return to Zimbabwe on Friday after stopping in Johannesburg for a couple of projects with fellow Zimbabwean rapper, Mlue Jay who recently dropped a single titled “Sondela”. Before the South African trip, Luminous had performed in Botswana and Zambia. – @eMKlass_49