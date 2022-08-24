Luminous geared up for The Music Imbizo Festival in SA

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

FRESH from the release of his double-edged book and EP, rapper Luminous is showing no signs of stopping as he gears up to perform in South Africa at the annual Music Imbizo Festival next month.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival had been put on hold but is back this year.

From 6 to 11 September, different artistes will take to the stage at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban to celebrate African cultural diversity and music. The Ungangsoli singer is set to share the stage with South African vocalist MusiholiQ on 9 September.

Luminous said he is geared up for the event that will boost his CV.

“I’m excited to perform in South Africa alongside some of the finest artistes in the land. Branching out and taking my music to other countries is a plus for me because it adds weight to my CV. I can’t wait to perform for a new audience altogether,” he said.

At the event, Luminous will get the chance to interact with the who’s who in the music business. These include Taponeswa Mawunga from Sony Music UK and other panelists.

Before the journey down South, Luminous has some business to take care of at home as he is set to perform at the Project X event slated for the Venue With A Twist at Killarney on Saturday. @eMKlass_49