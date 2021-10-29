Luminous releases Ungay’vusa visuals

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

WITH The Roil BAA ceremony just a week away, Bulawayo rapper Luminous (real name Tinashe Mtetwa) has released visuals for his new single Ungay’susa.

Luminous knows how to drumroll an event indeed and the Outstanding Hip Hop artist/act nominee is raring to go.

Luminous told Chronicle Showbiz that the idea behind the video was to “fully embrace the underdog lane, carving out his own path on what he started.”

Ungay’vusa is his second official single to be released this year after Regular earlier.

The rapper also took time to comment on the upcoming Roil BAA that is coming up next weekend.

“For me, the nomination is the win. Accolades add credibility to the craft but so does recognition. My career has won already and my CV has been dealt a major boost,” said Luminous. – @eMKlass_49

