Luna Park is ZITF to children

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

PARTICIPATING in Luna Park during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair remains a fond childhood memory for many who often associated the activity with the annual showcase in Bulawayo.

Established in the 1970s, the Luna Park has always been a favourite for many — from children to adults.

With joy rides like jets, the Ferris wheel and the roller coaster, Luna Park is definitely the go-to place for the whole family.

Family Amusement Park, the proprietors of Luna Park, has this year introduced more activities, for both children and adults that will give them a memorable experience of the 63rd of the ZITF which runs April 24 to 29.

Unlike the exhibition centre which will only be open for the public from Thursday, the Luna Park which operates from an open space at the corner of Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street will be available daily from 9AM till late.

Mrs Agnes Ntini said attending Luna Park was a yearly ritual for her family as they get a chance to be outdoors and reduce the hours spent on Television programmes.

“Luna Park has always been a ZITF highlight for me ever since I was a child who grew up in Bulawayo. I remember we would prepare packed lunches from home to save the few dollars that my father would have given us for meals.

“This meant we would have extra for a ride, it helped create a lot of beautiful childhood memories,” she said.

“Nowadays our children are in danger of becoming screen addicts, it’s either they are playing games on phones or watching shows on TV which is not healthy at all. With the coming of ZIFT, I know they will enjoy going to Luna Park during the week since we are also nearing the opening of school.”

Family Amusement Park Managing Director, Mr Witness Chihota said all was set for anticipating children and parents as the company had introduced new activities to keep the whole family entertained during the ZITF.

He said pony rides are guaranteed, and trampolines and exciting water slides have been added to the list of activities as spelled by residents.

“We are ready to host everyone who will visit Luna Park and we would like to assure residents that we have boosted our staff to reduce waiting time per slide and activity.

“We recently acquired new machinery which we were supposed to launch in Bulawayo but due to unforeseen circumstances we will be able to introduce those after the ZIFT,” he said.

“However we will be offering great activities for children and adults as usual and we have maintained prices so that everyone can afford at least a ride as they are pegged at US$2.”