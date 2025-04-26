Luna Park makes ZITF complete

Lesley Chikudo

WHAT would the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) be without Luna Park? For many families, especially the little ones, it simply wouldn’t be complete.

As business deals are sealed and exhibitions dazzle, Luna Park is offering just as much excitement, if not more, for children this ZITF season.

Running since the beginning of the month, Luna Park has become a place of joy for youngsters and a nostalgic favourite for parents. With its colourful rides, fun-filled games, and family-friendly atmosphere, it is drawing crowds from all corners of Bulawayo and beyond.

Families are flocking to the park to soak in its vibrant attractions and exceptional service. For many parents, it’s the perfect way to balance the serious side of ZITF with some carefree family fun.

“I’ve taken my children to various amusement parks, but Luna Park stands out. The staff are incredibly friendly, and the rides are safe and thrilling. My children are having the time of their lives,” said Margret Ndlovu.

Children, too, are creating memories to last a lifetime.

“I love the roller coaster, it’s the best one ever!” exclaimed Michael Nani, his face beaming. Last year I couldn’t come because my parents were busy at ZITF, but this year, they’ve made my holiday perfect.”

His sister Liona said; “The games are so much fun! I even won a big stuffed animal!”

In fact, Luna Park’s appeal is so strong that some parents are choosing it over the fairgrounds themselves.

“We were considering attending ZITF this year, but honestly, why would we? The joy on my children’s faces here is priceless,” said David Madzimure.

Spares Mania Investments, the company operating the park, expressed pride in Luna Park’s continued success through its managing director, Witness Chihota.

“We’re thrilled with the positive response from families visiting Luna Park. Our team has worked diligently to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment. Seeing families make memories here is our greatest reward. The joy of children is what drives us.”