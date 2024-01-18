Lunchtime congestion inspires food delivery app

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

IN an era defined by rapid technological advancements and an ever-evolving job market, a new breed of go-getters is emerging: young entrepreneurs.

From creating game-changing start-ups to harnessing the power of social media, the rise of young entrepreneurs is a testament to their unwavering spirit and innovative mindset. Eager to flip the script and carve their own paths, three innovative Bulawayo youths are re-wiring traditional ways of food delivery services in the city.

They have come up with an application “Dial a Scooter” that allows food lovers in Bulawayo to order meals in selected restaurants in the city and get them delivered right at their doorstep.

The young entrepreneurs have partnered with 15 restaurants, food outlets and a stationery shop. Whenever customers buy their food or stationery, a scooter is available to deliver to items.

Mr Mduduzi Ndebele and his business partners Mr Khululekani Mkhonza and Ms Nozipho Ndebele launched their app in September last year and it is available on Google Play and AppStore. Mr Mkhonza designed and developed Dial a Scooter software solution.

Mr Ndebele, the managing partner and co-founder, said they now have four scooters and two delivery trucks and employ 10 people. He said they injected a capital of US$75 000 for the start-up.

Mr Ndebele said they mooted the business idea after noticing lunch-hour congestion at Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre in Bradfield.

“I did my research and concluded that the congestion was largely a result of a lack of a delivery company for the food outlets at Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre. I noticed that the car park was always full during lunch hour,” he said.

“I also observed that most people seemed to collect takeaways ordered through a phone call. Having appreciated the evolving landscape of shopping in the digital age and the convenience of using technology during my years spent out of the country, I saw an opportunity to bring that experience to Bulawayo through a mobile application.”

Mr Ndebele said after doing his research he then approached his three partners and they started the process of mobilising funds and registering the company.

He said they were inspired by their father who also helped by chipping in with some funds towards the project.

Mr Ndebele said soon after registering the company, he approached restaurants within his vicinity and explained how the app works, its benefits, what it entailed and they bought the idea.

He said the app is used to order food from various food outlets. The platform gives you the catalogue of the business and the available menu and the food would be delivered to the customer within a few minutes.

Mr Ndebele said so far, they are offering deliveries around the city centre and suburbs that are located close to the central business district.

“We are looking forward to growing as a business and expanding to more suburbs, towns and cities around the country. We are also open for more partnerships with supermarkets and restaurants,” he said.

Mr Ndebele said their determination and ability to think outside the box were crucial in their success.

With a strong focus on innovation and marketing, he hopes to turn their idea into a multimillion-dollar business.

Through their journey, the trio proved that with the right mindset and a unique approach, anything is possible for young entrepreneurs.

