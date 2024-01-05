Lunga edges closer to Sundowns exit

Innocent Kurira, B-metro Reporter

WARRIORS defender Divine Lunga who is desperate for regular game time may find himself as part of a swap deal that could land him at Chippa United.

Given the pedigree of the perennial relegation favourites of the South African Premiership, he could get his prayers for a starting place answered.

According to South African publication Soccer Laduma, he is not alone on the list of players who may be part of the deal.

Gift Motupa, the striker who is looking to get more minutes on the pitch as well, is another player who could leave.

Joining him on the possible loan list is midfielder Sammy Seabi, a familiar face at Chippa from a previous loan stint.

“Motupa, Lunga, and Seabi, they’re the ones being ‘kicked around. The talks are around these three players. They are all not currently really having game time at Sundowns and that’s why they want to give them the chance to go and play. Chippa United have been given the first priority due to the Zuko (Mdunyelwa’s) move to Sundowns. The move of one of the players is on the cards right now. It is almost done and they are looking at other loose ends to finalise it,” reports Soccer Laduma.

Lunga began playing football at Ajax Hotspurs in Mpopoma.

He joined Chicken Inn in 2012, playing for the juniors before moving up to the first team.

In July 2018, Lunga joined the South African club Lamontville Golden Arrows.

He made his league debut for the club on August 5, 2018 in a 2-0 away victory over Maritzburg United.

His senior international debut was on June 21, 2015 in a 2-0 victory over Comoros during 2016 African Nations Championship qualification.

He was included in Zimbabwe’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad and featured prominently against Egypt when he managed to place Liverpool star Mohamed Salah under lock.

-@innocentskizoe