Lunga, Masuku ‘square off’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders FC players, Gift Lunga (Junior) and Mkhuphali Masuku, face off as coaches when their sides Mosi Rovers and Talen

Vision clash in a Southern region Division One Soccer League encounter to be played in Victoria Falls today.

For Masuku and his Vision outfit, the match presents them with an opportunity to close in on log leaders Bulawayo City who are on a bye and enjoy a three-point lead.

City have amassed 28 points from 12 games, with Vision who have played a game less heavily breathing down on the neck of the former Premiership club.

It won’t be an easy walk in the park for City as Mosi Rovers want to continue with their new found form, and extend their winning run to four games.

Mosi Rovers’ three consecutive wins were identical 1-0 victories against Moto Moto, Mainline and Ajax Hotspurs.

Gift Lunga (Junior), Mosi Rovers’ coach said morale in his camp is high and the players are raring to go.

“These three victories have lifted the players’ confidence levels and they seem geared up for the challenges.

“We are not yet safe from relegation, meaning that we have to work hard to ensure that we survive.

“Every game is important to us and gives us an opportunity to fight for our survival, a challenge we are geared up for.

“We know Talen Vision are chasing for the title and I know from my playing days that players tend to lift their games when facing top teams.

“We’re all looking forward to a good game,” said Lunga.

The former Bosso development coach will bank on Lesley Mulenga who scored against Moto Moto and Nhlanhla Ndlovu who was on target when Mosi Rovers beat Ajax Hotspurs.

Vision on the other hand will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-1 home draw against Binga Pirates. Vision’s preparations have been boosted by the arrival of veteran striker, Obadiah Tarumbwa, from Premiership side Chicken Inn.

A battle for third place is on at Mpumalanga Grounds, when third on the table CIWU with 21 points take on fourth placed coalminers, Makomo, who trail by a point.

Playing at home, Makomo will fancy their chances of dislodging CIWU.

Southern Region Division One fixtures

Saturday: Moto Moto v Binga Pirates (Mpumalanga, 3PM), Ajax Hotspurs v Mainline (Gifford, 12PM), ZPC Hwange v Arenel Movers (Ingagula, 12PM), Indlovu Iyanyathela v Toronto (HQ One Brigade, 12PM), Casmyn v Bosso 90 (Turk Mine, 3PM), Mosi Rovers v Talen Vision (Chinotimba, 3PM), Makomo v CIWU (Mpumalanga, 12PM), Bulawayo City on Bye

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 12 8 4 0 26 3 23 28

Talen Vision 11 7 4 0 16 3 13 25

CIWU 12 6 3 3 17 10 7 21

Makomo 12 5 5 2 16 8 8 20

ZPC Hwange 11 6 2 3 12 7 5 20

Binga Pirates 11 5 3 3 12 10 2 18

Bosso 90 11 4 5 2 16 13 3 17

Indlovu Iyanyathela 11 3 5 3 6 4 2 14

Moto Moto 11 3 3 5 9 16 -7 12

Ajax Hotspurs 11 3 2 6 13 19 -6 11

Mosi Rovers 11 3 2 6 7 16 -9 11

Casmyn 11 2 3 6 7 14 -7 9

Toronto 11 2 2 7 10 26 -16 8

Arenel Movers 11 1 4 6 9 21 -12 7

Mainline FC 11 1 3 7 9 15 -6 6

— @ZililoR