Lunga on target for Lamontville Golden Arrows

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors defender, Divine Lunga was on target as Lamontville Golden Arrows played out to a 1-1 draw against Cape Town City in the DSTV Premiership on Tuesday evening.

Lunga struck six minutes before full-time to help Arrows get a point at the Princess Magogo Stadium. This was after Kajally Drammeh had given the Citizens the lead in the 27th minute.

Fellow Zimbabwean Knox Mutizwa was not part of the Arrows line-up on the day.

Lunga is on loan at Arrows from Mamelodi Sundowns after he struggled for game time at the Brazilians.

The 27-year old left back Sundowns last season from Golden Arrows but struggled for game time as he only managed to make nine league appearances in the last league campaign leading to his loan move to Abafana Bes’thende.