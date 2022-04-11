Lupane Business Expo kicks off, traders optimistic

Exhibitors at the Lupane Business Expo, which is underway in Matabeleland North

Nqobile Bhebhe in Lupane

THE inaugural Lupane Business Expo, has been officially opened by Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, today.

In her remarks the minister, who was the guest of honour, urged traders to be resilient in light of economic challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The expo began his morning with exhibitors expressing optimism that the platform will help them generate meaningful business gains including forging strong trade synergies.

The expo is taking place at Lupane Local Board Hall and is organized by the ministry in conjunction with Zimbabwe Education Fund (ZIMEFU).

It runs under the theme: “Promoting business growth through market linkages for sustainable economic development”.