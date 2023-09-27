Welldone Ndlovu, Online reporter

IN what is expected to be a thrilling encounter between two top teams in Lupane, Lupane City and Elitsheni face off in the Super Cup final, to be played on Sunday 1 October.

The game will be played at Somhlolo stadium.

Lupane City will have a home crowd advantage over their opponents and the support of their fans could give them a boost of energy and confidence. Lupane City, the newly crowned league champions in the Lupane Football Association , are looking to cap off an incredible season with a double victory.

Meanwhile, Elitsheni seek to avenge their defeat in the league by winning the cup.

Lupane City’s coach, Mkhululi Siwela, spoke confidently about his team’s chances ahead of the cup final.

“Our players are determined to make history and achieve something that no team has ever done before. We want to win every trophy that is up for grabs, and that is what motivates my boys. They are ready to give it their all on the pitch, and we are confident that we can lift the cup,” said the coach.

Siwela went on to praise the fans for their support, saying that they had played a crucial role in the team’s success. Lupane City drubbed Shining stars 5-2 in the quarter finals last week and defeated Lupane Hotspurs 5-4 on penalties on Sunday after playing a 1 all draw after regulation time . United Forces and Lupane Hotspurs will lock horns for third and fourth place on Saturday