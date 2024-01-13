Lupane District ranks second in Zimbabwe in terms of social progress: 2022 census

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

LUPANE district was named the second best performing district in Zimbabwe after Muzarabani for progress in access to education, fertility, water and sanitation and under-five birth registration.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census profile for Matabeleland North, the province best performing districts have recorded changes since 2012 when the last census was done. Matabeleland North province has nine districts that include Tsholotsho, Nkayi, Bubi, Hwange, Victoria Falls, Binga and Umguza.

The 2022 census used fertility, education, the proportion using improved water and under-five birth registration as selected indicators to come up with the progress index.

Social progress is defined as the capacity of a society to meet the basic human needs of its citizens, establish the building blocks that allow citizens and communities to enhance and sustain the quality of their lives, and create the conditions for all individuals to reach their full potential.

Zimbabwe follows a decennial census cycle of which the 2022 Population and Housing Census marked the 5th since Independence.

The population size of Matabeleland North province stands at 827 645, of which 400 013 are male and 427 632 are female.