Lupane Football Association fights drugs and substance abuse through soccer

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

LUPANE Football Association has created a league to curb drugs and substance abuse.

Under the LFA is Nsimbi Soccer League that is underway. There are eight teams in the league which include Lupane City, Lupane State University, Hotspurs, Elitsheni, Shining stars, Invaders, Super Eagles and United Forces.

All teams have played three games except Lupane State University whose players are on semester break and Lupane City are top of the log with nine points.

LFA secretary general George Mwambopo said: “Lupane is lagging behind in sporting activities, hence the need to resuscitate the beautiful game through forming a soccer league. Occupying youths through soccer will help reduce drug abuse and crime rate as football will keep them busy, we also wish to contribute to our nation through several talented soccer players who are lying idle in Lupane”.

Mwambopo pointed out that they have concluded talks with Letsweletso Nsimbi for sponsoring the league but will give finer details when he is unveiled officially and there are still in search for many more who are willing to partner in developing soccer in Lupane.

The Nsimbi League Cup sponsorship is US$1 000 and there are rewards that will be given to the best performers which include Golden Boot, best goalkeeper, best player, best coach , best referee just to mention a few.

Beside the league, there are three cups that will be played under LFA which include Nsimbi Cup, Super Cup and Champions of Champions.

In the long run, LFA is looking forward to participate in higher football leagues, thus putting Lupane on the map as Matabeleland North’s provincial capital.