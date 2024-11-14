Lupane man dragged to court for rape, assault and robbery

Trish Mukwazo – [email protected]

A 37-year-old Lupane man who allegedly raped, assaulted and robbed a 20-year old woman in a bushy area in Umguza District in Matabeleland North has been arraigned before the courts.

The accused appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Dambudzo Malunga and was remanded in custody to 22 November this this year for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Owen Mugari, said the accused committed the offence on 28 July this year at around 4 PM when he allegedly approached the victim who was in the company of her brother and accused him of stealing his property.

“The brother expressed no knowledge of the accusations and Ncube reacted by hitting him with a stone on his head. He fled the scene leaving his sister at Ncube’s mercy,” said Mr Mugari.

Ncube is alleged to have dragged the victim to a bushy area, where he muffled her screams before proceeding to strip her naked and raped her.

On the third count, Mr Mugari said Ncube stole the victim’s ZTE cell phone after raping her.

The mother of the two victims told the court that her daughter sustained trauma and a fracture on the jawbone as a result of the attack.