Lupane named second best performing district in Zimbabwe

ZimStat Demography and Social Statistics director Mr Aluwisio Mukavhi responds to questions from the audience at the Matabeleland North Province 2022 population and housing census meeting in Bulawayo yesterday

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

LUPANE district was named the second best performing district in Zimbabwe after Muzarabani for progress related to access to education, fertility, water and sanitation and under-five birth registration.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census profile for Matabeleland North, the province’s best performing districts have recorded changes since 2012 when the last census was done.

Matabeleland North province has nine districts including Tsholotsho, Nkayi, Bubi, Hwange, Victoria Falls, Binga and Umguza.

The 2022 census used fertility, education, the proportion using improved water and under-five birth registration as selected indicators to come up with the progress index.

Social progress is defined as the capacity of a society to meet the basic human needs of its citizens, establish the building blocks that allow citizens and communities to enhance and sustain the quality of their lives and create the conditions for all individuals to reach their full potential.

Zimbabwe follows a decennial census cycle of which the 2022 Population and Housing Census marked the 5th since Independence.

The population size of Matabeleland North province stands at 827 645, of which 400 013 are male and 427 632 female.

According to Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency (ZimStat), the population with registered births was 77,6 percent, while 21 percent of the births were not registered and 1,4 percent with an unknown registration status. The population that had acquired a national ID was 90,3 percent, while 9,2 percent had never acquired and 0,4 percent with unknown status.

The census established that there were 199 426 private households with a population of 821 171 persons in Matabeleland North province which resulted in an average household size of 4,1 persons.

Presenting the provincial profile yesterday, the ZimStat demography and social statistics director Mr Aluwisio Mukavhi said Matabeleland North is one of the best two performing provinces in terms of progress.

He said Lupane, Nkayi and Tsholotsho made progress compared to the last census.

“In terms of 2012-2022 changes, birth registration increased by about 38 percent, becoming the best province in that indicator of all the 10, and access to improved water increased by 14 percent,” said Mr Mukavhi.

“The population increased by 10,5 percent from 749 017 to 827 645 while access to secondary education increased by 40 percent placing the province at number two. Lupane is so far the second best performing district in Zimbabwe after Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central.”

In terms of basic sanitation service, drinking water service and basic hygiene, the district ranked 10 out of 10.

Mr Mukavhi said the data presented will help different stakeholders in programming for the province.

“We have been honoured to disseminate the 2022 housing and population census provincial profile results for Matabeleland North province.

“As you may be aware we conduct our censuses after 10 years meaning these take a lot of time and can be capital intensive,” he said.

“We presented results on various social indicators, education, housing characteristics, labour force, mortality, fertility, migration as well as function and disability of the people in Matabeleland. We want to encourage Matabeleland North to utilise this data so that planning is relevant and in line with the figures which we have presented relating to the demographics in the province.”

The statistics also show that in Matabeleland North 92,2 percent of the total population aged four and above had attended school at some point, while 6,5 percent had never.