Lupane State University offering practical solutions to problems in society

LUPANE State University (LSU) is fullfiling the goals of the new curriculum Education 5.0 by providing solutions to everyday problems in society.

This was revealed by the institution’s vice chancellor Professor Pardon Kuipa at the university’s 14th graduation ceremony on Friday.

Prof Kuipa said the Government availed funds for the construction of the innovation hub from where innovations that solved issues faced by citizens, emanated.

The university is active in conservation efforts in the Kavango Zambezi area, has a goat skin processing project and give technical agricultural support to farmers especially in Matabeleland North.

Prof Kuipa said LSU is dynamic, vibrant and expanding, while paying tribute to staff members whose work he said bolsters the university in its development.

“LSU engaged in a number of partnerships with other universities to promote conservation research with the Kavango Zambezi Conservation area,” he said.

The professor thanked President Mnangagwa for funding the goat skin processing scheme to promote environmental sustainability to the tune of US$30 000.

He said the university is supporting local communities by supplying drip irrigation schemes and providing agricultural extension technical services

“We have engaged in partnership with the Infrastructure Development Bank for the construction of hostels. We have a total of 2 238 graduands

” I urge graduands to use your skils to solve societal and communal problems. Focus on your goals,” he said.

The 2 238 graduands were drawn from the faculties of; Agricultural Sciences, Commerce, and Humanities and Social Sciences.