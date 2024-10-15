Lupane State University Student Recognised at Zimbabwe Research Symposium for Pioneering Artificial Insemination Technique in Chickens

Online Writer

HARARE, Zimbabwe – Lupane State University’s Jessica Pullen was awarded for her innovative work on using artificial insemination to improve productivity in chicken farming at the 13th Zimbabwe International Research Symposium, held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on October 14th, 2024.

The symposium celebrated groundbreaking research projects that are driving the country’s sustainable industrialization agenda.

Themed “Embracing Research and Innovation for Sustainable Industrialisation,” the symposium was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who praised the participants for their dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and practical solutions.

Jessica’s winning project, “Artificial Insemination as a Reproductive Technique to Improve Productivity in Chickens,” addressed a critical challenge facing the poultry industry. The research highlighted that “productivity in poultry production is significantly affected by reproduction rate, and the poultry industry uses natural mating which has several limitations.”

By utilising the innovative poultry breeding technique of avian artificial insemination (AI), her research demonstrated that “fertility rates can be as high as 89 percent, compared to an average of 54% obtained in natural mating.”

This innovative approach has the potential to significantly enhance the efficiency and profitability of the poultry industry in Zimbabwe, ultimately contributing to the country’s sustainable industrialisation efforts.

As the winner of the University Student Research Award, Jessica’s trailblazing work has been recognised for its potential to transform the agricultural sector and drive economic growth in Zimbabwe.