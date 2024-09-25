Lupane woman fatally bashes 14-month-old baby against rock and goes about chores as if nothing happened

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman was arrested for allegedly bashing her 14-month-old son against a rock, ending his life.

Patience Gelly Moyo (22) locked the body in a bedroom hut and went on about her daily chores, before feigning surprise when she opened the door later that day and found the baby dead.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “Patience Gelly Moyo (22), is appearing before the Lupane Magistrates’ Court facing murder charges.

“On the 6th of September 2024 at around 0800 hours the accused person took her 14-month-old baby boy who was sitting in the kitchen hut and went outside before throwing the baby on a rock surface. When the accused person realised that the child was dead, she took him to the bedroom hut and laid him on the bed before locking the door and proceeding to the garden. At around 1100 hours, the accused person returned home and she advised her mother-in-law that the baby had died. A post-mortem was conducted and it was discovered that the baby’s death was as a result of assault.”

Patience was remanded in custody until October 1, pending police investigations and mental health assessments.