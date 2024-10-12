Lupane woman jailed five years for attempted murder

Sheronrose Mugombi [email protected]

A 38-YEAR-OLD woman from Mlonyeni village appeared before the Hwange Magistrate court for setting a hut on fire with a mother and child inside.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 29 August a woman aged 24 and her 5 year old daughter were sleeping inside their bedroom hut when they noticed that the hut was on fire.

“They quickly got out with some of their belongings before the whole hut was destroyed by the fire. Investigations revealed that Thobekile Ncube was responsible for setting the hut on fire. Ncube was arrested,”

“She was sentenced to five years imprisonment of which three years was suspended for five years. She will serve two effectively,” said the NPAZ