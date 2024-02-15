Luphahla backs Dhlakama to help Silla

Bruce Chikuni

WARRIORS legend, Joel Luphahla believes Greenfuel boss, Rodwell Dhlakama, has what it takes to help Adrian Silla improve on his attitude and commitment to the game.

Silla is trying to redeem himself after being shown the exit by CAPS United two weeks ago.

It has been a heartbreaking fall from grace for the 27-year-old, one of the brightest talents of his generation.

He has struggled to maintain the hugely impressive show he displayed during his stay at Highlanders.

Silla was sold to Makepeke by Highlanders, who felt they were done with his off-field shenanigans.

The Green Machine bailed him out, hoping that a change of environment would make him realise his potential.

But his reunion with Joe ‘Josta’ Ngodzo at Makepeke proved costly as they went missing after the mid-season break.

CAPS United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, is a well-known intolerant person, and at the same time, Silla felt undervalued as he had shown passion to leave his regrettable ways.

He featured mostly in stoppage time cameos, something which a larger audience in the team’s camp were not happy about.

Lupahla, who recently cut ties with Bosso, is the man who brought Silla to Highlanders through his developmental project.

And he is filled with a renewed sense of hope after hearing about Silla’s possible destination.

Dhlakama is known for his kindness towards rejected players and previously he rescued Denver Mukamba, Last Jesi, and Wellington Taderera when their careers appeared far gone.

“I believe we are not giving Dhlakama the much support and credit he deserves in efforts to redirect footballers’ paths.

“He has been doing it for fun at the risk of his career because if you ask any coach the significance of a slot, you will learn to appreciate him better.

“I believe he is the only local coach with the capacity to get the best from Silla, and I’m glad that the boy is currently training with Greenfuel,” said Lupahla.

He added:

“Silla is one of the best midfielders in the country, and he does everything effortlessly.

“At this stage, I think all he needs is a bit of love, and Dhlakama can provide that and more.

“I will be happy to see him back this season, and I believe Dhlakama will give him a chance.”

Dhlakama said he has been finding Silla impressive, but it now needs a collective decision to hand him a contract.

“He is doing well, I’m very impressed with the energy, hunger, and passion that I’m seeing from him.

“He is showing that he wants to play, and we are still assessing him.

“At the moment, I can’t say we are taking him on board because we are a team, but if everyone is satisfied that he deserves to be part of this group, he will stay,” said Dhlakama.

Lupahla also told Zimpapers Sport that he is planning to take a sabbatical from football to focus on attaining his CAF A badge.

