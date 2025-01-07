Luphahla joins Simba Bhora

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

JOEL Luphahla has been appointed as the head coach of Simba Bhora replacing Tonderayi Ndiraya who left to join Scottland.

Luphahla, who recently won the Chibuku Super Cup trophy with Dynamos has a huge task of taking part in the CAF Champions League and also trying to defend the league title with he Shamva based side that announced they had lost over 10 players

Apart from Ndiraya, Simba Bhora also bade farewell to 13 first-team players, including Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, Tichaona Chipunza and Vassili Kawe, who have since joined Scottland.

Other players, who have left Simba Bhora, include Partson Jaure, Mthokozisi Msebe, Tymon Mvula, Perfect Chikwende, Valentine Musarurwa, Albert Manenji, Simbarashe Maramwidze, Onifade Obubaka and Talent Chawapiwa.

-@innocentskizoe