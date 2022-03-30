Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEWLY appointed Highlanders assistant coach Joel Luphahla left TelOne a bitter man after being demoted as head coach despite winning them promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in 2018.

Luphahla led a steamrolling TelOne in the Zifa Central Region Division One League in 2018 during which the WiFi Boys won all their away games that season.

Citing Caf A badge requirements, which Luphahla doesn’t have, the Gweru-based side brought in Jairos Tapera, with Luphahla being reassigned as team manager.

It was a catastrophic journey for Tapera as TelOne went for 12 games without a win and plunged into the relegation zone.

Tapera was dismissed and replaced with former national team midfielder and coach Rahman Gumbo, who was tasked with saving the club from relegation.

It was a mammoth task as the damage had already been done and while Gumbo tried to rescue the ship with some crucial wins, it proved futile, as TelOne returned to Division One after just a year in the topflight.

“I was hoping that I would be given an opportunity to prove myself in the league, but it wasn’t to be. Some executive members said I was still green behind the ears and wouldn’t be able to withstand challenges of the PSL. Even when coach Rahman came along, I was still hopeful and prepared to work under him because he was the man who made me what I am. However, I was again denied the opportunity to be the assistant. Gumbo then settled for Lloyd Mutasa,” said Luphahla.

He said his hope of proving himself as a coach in the country’s elite league faded with each passing day.

“I was now so detached from TelOne that I felt perhaps it was time to pack my bags and try elsewhere. TelOne were not fair to me. I still feel they disrespected me in that regard. Their decision was also to the detriment of my long held ambition to one day return to my childhood team Highlanders in whatever capacity, so I decided to move on and I landed at Golden Eagles in Harare,” he said.

His stay at Eagles was excellent as he found people who appreciated his talent and had long been eager to work with him.

“Manandi (Barry) happened to be a big fan of my works, so it was easy to settle in. Another director at the club, Mike Madoda, is an unapologetic Bosso fan, so we became one happy family, not withstanding the fact that I was an employee,” said Luphahla.