Luphahla under no illusion about monumental task at Simba Bhora

HIGHLANDERS’ legend Joel Luphahla, now at the helm of Simba Bhora, is under no illusions about the daunting task ahead.

Taking over the reins of the Shamva-based side, Luphahla faces the uphill battle of rebuilding a team that won the league title last season.

He has assembled a squad made up of experienced campaigners and his immediate challenge will be to mould them into a cohesive unit capable of challenging for honours in Zimbabwe and in Africa.

Luphahla, who has had coaching stints with TelOne, Golden Eagles, Highlanders, and won the Chibuku Super Cup trophy with Dynamos last season, is not frightened by the task ahead.

If Luphahla does not know the industrial scale of the job he has taken on, then he will soon find out. His task is monumental.

He has to rebuild a team that has lost 13 key players, including Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona. The mass exodus is leaving a gaping hole in the squad, and Luphahla has to act quickly to bring in new talent.

The pressure is on to deliver results, and Luphahla knows that he has to hit the ground running fast.

The challenge is further complicated by the fact that Simba Bhora are not only defending their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title but also making their debut in the Caf Champions League.

The stakes are high, and Luphahla has to navigate the team through uncharted territory. He has to balance the need to rebuild the team with the pressure to deliver results, all while navigating the complexities of African club football.

The heavy burden will not fall on Luphahla’s shoulders alone. Simba Bhora has unveiled a bloated thirteen-member technical team ahead of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season and their debut Caf Champions League campaign.

A commendable step towards professionalism and the latest global technical team set-up trends. Luphahla will be assisted by Paul Chimalizeni and Yahanne Bauti, while Daniel Khumalo, who joins from Highlanders, is the goalkeeper’s coach.

“Everything is going well, I am settling in well into the job, though challenges will always be there in football. Football is a pressure game, and pressure always brings out the best in an individual who wants to succeed. We are losing some good players to other clubs, but we are equally bringing in quality to shore up for lost positions.

“This is a big test for me now that I am the man making decisions, but I am confident that we can make the people of Shamva happy. The players we are bringing in are amazing, so we are happy with their progress, though not yet satisfied, because any coach is never satisfied with their squad,” says Luphahla.

The defending champions made a bold move by releasing 13 first-team players, including Soccer Star of the Year, Musona, who is joining newcomers Scottland alongside goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, Tichaona Chipunza, Tymon Machope, and Vassili Kawe. The mass exodus also includes experienced players Partson Jaure, Mthokozisi Msebe, Tymon Mvula, Perfect Chikwende, Valentine Musarurwa, Albert Manenji, Simbarashe Maramwidze, Onifade Obubaka, and Talent Chawapiwa.

To replenish their depleted squad, Simba Bhora secured the signatures of goalkeepers Tonderayi Mateyaunga from CAPS United and First Gandisani (Bikita Minerals), defenders Carlos Mavhurume (Ngezi Platinum Stars) and Kelvin Gwao, midfielder Liberty Chakaroma (Manica Diamonds), and striker Malvin Hwata (Chicken Inn). Additionally, Trevor Mavhunga, Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), and Never Tigere (Ngezi Platinum) have also joined Simba Bhora.

As part of their preparations for the next season, the reigning champions are set to leave the country for South Africa tomorrow and return on February 3.

They will have their pre-season training in Pretoria. The team will play several clubs in South Africa as part of their preparations before returning home. Simba Bhora are using this time away from home to try and create new combinations and adapt to Luphahla’s type of play.

Simba Bhora will return home for a Castle Challenge Cup match against Dynamos on a date to be announced in February. The Cup match is a season curtain-raiser and is played between reigning league champions and Chibuku Super Cup winners.

