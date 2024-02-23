Lusengo appointed manager and director of Miss Zimbabwe Pageant

Sipepisiwe Moyo

PATIENCE Lusengo, a renowned model, fashion designer, and events manager, has been appointed as the manager and director of the Miss Zimbabwe Pageant for the year 2024 and 2025.

The Miss Zimbabwe Trust announced this in a recent press release, stating that Lusengo will be responsible for hosting the pageant, sourcing sponsorship and managing partnerships, and reporting her progress to the trustees.

The Trust said that they chose Lusengo after much consideration, as they are interested in transforming the Miss Zimbabwe Pageant so that it aligns with national values and continues to deliver on its mission. They also expressed their confidence in her expertise and value in the industry, and their belief that she would greatly add to the mission of Miss Zimbabwe.

Lusengo is no stranger to the modelling and entertainment world. She has owned Noir Models since 1998, a modelling agency that is a major player in the local and international market. She is also the Chief Executive Officer of Harare Fashion Week and serves on the Member Board of Trustees for the Fashion Council of Zimbabwe. She holds the license for Miss Zimbabwe World, Miss Teen International, and Miss International. She is also a judge and life coach on the popular Zimbabwean talent show Starbrite.

In terms of event management, Lusengo also owns Uvevane, a PR and Marketing company that specialises in savvy boutique-sized events management, communications, and marketing in the entertainment industry.

In an interview, Lusengo expressed her excitement on her new role.

“I am really excited for this appointment, because it has been a long journey. I started this journey in 2000, with Miss Zimbabwe USA, so my business has grown. I have done so many beauty pageants in the diaspora, here in South Africa, but I have never ever had a chance to have those girls represent Zimbabwe.

“I only started in the year 2020 when I got the Miss International license, then I managed to start pushing my girls overseas. So I am really, really excited because I feel that there are such beautiful girls out there and also, I want to create an ambassador for Zimbabwe.

“I think it is really important that we have an ambassador that can represent Zimbabwe and be a true Zimbabwean. Follow me in this journey and just trust me as we go along this journey.”