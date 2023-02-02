Luton history . . . Nakamba, Muskwe link-up a first in English top football leagues

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

LUTON Town have become the first English football club in the top two-tier divisions to have two Zimbabweans in the same team.

On the day Luton Town secured the services of Marvelous Nakamba who joined the English Championship club on loan from Aston Villa on Tuesday, the Hatters went on to recall forward Admiral Muskwe from his loan spell at English League One side Fleetwood Town.

Muskwe spent the last six months away and was supposed to return to Luton at the end of the season. After some squad changes which saw striker Harry Cornick moving to Bristol City, the Hatters decided to call back the Zimbabwe international. Muskwe, a member of the Zimbabwe Warriors squad at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon joined Luton Town in 2021.

“We can confirm that forward Admiral Muskwe has been recalled following his loan spell at Sky Bet League One side Fleetwood Town. The 24-year-old made a total of 17 appearances during his time at Highbury Stadium, scoring three times. Welcome back to Kenilworth Road, Ade,’’ announced Luton Town on Tuesday.

Muskwe will link up with fellow countryman Nakamba, who will be with Luton Town until the end of the season after being told he was not part of Unai Emery’s plans at Villa Park.

The 29-year-old Nakamba hasn’t played a competitive game this season and hopes are high that his loan spell at Luton Town will reignite his waning career. Nakamba was linked with a number of sides including another Championship side, West Bromwich Albion on deadline day but he ended up at Kenilworth Road.

The Zimbabwean midfielder still has 18 months left on his contract with Aston Villa and after his loan spell, he will be looking to make a permanent transfer elsewhere.

Nakamba made 58 EPL appearances since joining Aston Villa, 29 coming in his maiden season in the 2019/20 season. He followed that up with 13 appearances the next season but has had to grapple with a series of injuries and loss of form.

Luton Town were league action on Tuesday evening as they beat Cardiff City 1-0 at Kenilworth Road, the only goal of the match coming from Elijah Adebayo in the 88th minute.

The result took them to fourth on the Championship league table having collected 45 points from 28 points. They are tied on points with Middleborough who are in third position. – @innocentskizoe