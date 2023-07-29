Luveve industrial hub . . . . where creativity and industry collide to keep away poverty

A multiplicity of industries are advertised on the precast wall in Luveve showing the diversity of industries found there

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

THERE is a hidden gem in Bulawayo where a vibrant tapestry of entrepreneurship weaves through the old buildings on the outskirts of Old Luveve suburb. At first glance, these structures might seem abandoned, but a closer look reveals a thriving industrial hub, bustling with activity that fuels the local economy every single day.

Luveve Industrial Site, as it is fondly known, is not just a source of employment; it’s a haven for the bold, the skilled and the determined. Here, amid the clang of metalwork and the aroma of freshly-made peanut butter, young talents and seasoned entrepreneurs come together to create a symphony of possibilities.

Imagine stepping into a world where artisans and innovators work side by side. Enos Chipere, a seasoned motor mechanic, proudly shares how he’s been part of this growing community for over 15 years.

“Some people actually have no idea that this place exists and think only Kelvin is the one place where someone can get their vehicle repaired and spray painted. I have been operating here for about 15 years and people now refer their friends and family members to us for any vehicle related issues.

“As you can see, you get almost anything here, we deal with a range of services from fixing cars while others make beds, wardrobes and also sell food. Most of the guys here are self-employed and pay rent to the building owners where they operate from.

“It’s difficult to say how much I earn per month because it depends on how many people bring in their cars for repairs but I can’t complain. I make enough to feed my kids and take them to school,” said Chipere.

This industrious enclave mirrors the renowned Kelvin North industrial area but its charm lies in its unassuming nature and the warmth of its people. Car breakers form an essential part of this ecosystem, meticulously disassembling vehicles and sorting through parts for sale. It’s more than just a trade; it’s a lifeline for young individuals striving to make a living in a world of limited opportunities.

In Kelvin North, there are 172 registered car breakers and approximately 70 who are not registered, and more than 200 people are indirectly involved in the industry such as women that sell food and refreshments.

The numbers at Luveve are much smaller compared to the Kelvin North industrial site but nevertheless, more youths from surrounding suburbs are finding their feet in making money.

One peculiar business that stands out is a pawn shop sandwiched between a church and motor repair workshop. By definition a pawn shop is a business that offers loans to people with personal property used as collateral.

The items that are pawned to the broker or pawn shop owner are called pledges or simply collateral and can be sold when the person who took out the loan fails to pay it back.

The gate was locked, but a woman who sells fruits and snacks by the street corner said it had been two weeks since the pawn shop owner had not opened the shop.

“I have seen people bringing their television sets, fridges and the likes to get loans but the pawn shop has been closed for two weeks or so now. I’m not sure if it has permanently closed or maybe the owner is dealing with some personal issues,” said Rosemary Ndou.

She also makes a living from selling fruits and snacks to the men and women that operate at the industrial site. One advantage she says she enjoys over vendors that operate in the city centre is that she has no Bulawayo City Council police officers to deal with.

As the day unfolds, the air becomes filled with both excitement and reverence. The locals find solace in the church, which stands as a calm sanctuary amid the hustle and bustle. Around the corner, the tantalising aroma of a butchery’s backyard braai invites passersby to savour a taste of tradition.

In this industrious haven, there’s no shortage of creativity or resourcefulness. Enter an abandoned-looking building, and you’ll find scrap metal dealers ready to turn discarded materials into treasures. A grocery shop nearby buzzes with life as school children stop by on their way home, adding to the vibrant tapestry of Luveve.

Beyond the tangible products and services lies the heart and soul of this industrial oasis — a spirit of self-reliance and a passion for craftsmanship. Luveve Industrial Hub is more than just a cluster of buildings; it’s a living testament to the resilience and ingenuity of the Bulawayo community.

So, if you find yourself in search of more than just a place to shop or get things done, visit Luveve Industrial Hub where the dreams of the young are realised, where the sparks of creativity ignite and where the heartbeat of a community echoes through every endeavour.