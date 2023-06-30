Luveve road Matshobane nearing completion – BCC

The Chronicle
Prince Ngwenya, Online Reporter
The surfacing of Matshobane section along Luveve Road in Bulawayo will be completed, according to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), this Saturday, July 1.
In a tweet, the BCC said they are making significant progress in improving its infrastructure, particularly on the Matshobane section of Luveve Road.
“Surfacing and re-surfacing of Luveve Road – Matshobane Section. The City of Bulawayo is currently conducting the surfacing and re-surfacing works for the Matshobane Section on Luveve Road from Wednesday, 29 June 2023 and expected to be completed on Saturday, 1 July 2023.”