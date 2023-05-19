Luveve Stadium to host Filabusi derby

Innocent Kurira

[email protected]

ZIFA Southern Region Division One Soccer League pace setters Talen Vision have been granted permission to host the first installment of the Filabusi derby against Jordan Sinnott at Luveve Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Talen Vision whose home ground is Filabusi Government Primary School have opted to have the derby played in Bulawayo.

Zifa Southern Region administrator Augustine Ndlovu confirmed the change of venue for the Filabusi derby.

“It was upon the request of the hosts Talen Vision that the teams will play in Bulawayo rather than at their usual home ground in Filabusi,” said Ndlovu.

Talen Vision chairperson Elton Sinyosi said Bulawayo is their alternative home and they will be hosting more home games in the city.

“The boys played in Bulawayo at the weekend and they have been training there so we saw no need to then travel to Filabusi. This is not the only game we will play in Bulawayo when we are at home,” said Sinyosi.

The two sides recently clashed in the Inaugural Insiza District Ward 15 Independence Cup which Talen Vision won 3-1 via a penalty shootout at the Filabusi Government Primary School.

Talen Vision is on top of the table with 13 points, the same as seasoned campaigners ZPC Hwange.

Jordan Sinnott lie on position 12 having managed to collect four points from the three matches.

Jordan Sinnott are in their maiden First Division season and are coached by veteran Johanisi Nhumwa.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Ajax Hotspurs v Mountain Climbers (White City B-Arena 12PM), CIWU v Mosi Rovers (White City B Arena 3PM), Main Line v DRC (Dingumuzi Plumtree 3PM), Arenel v Indlovu Iyanyathela ( White City 12PM), Makhandeni v Adachi (Luveve B-Arena 12PM), Zim Saints v Ratanang (Zim Saints Club 3PM), Casmyn v Bosso 90 Turk Mine 3PM) ZPC Hwange v Binga Pirates (Chakona 3PM)

Sunday: Talen Vision v Jordan Sinnott (Luveve Stadium 12pm)

[email protected]