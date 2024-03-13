Luveve’s rising star: Slim D drops new single “Murisei”

Sipepisiwe Moyo

Young and talented up-and-coming artiste Slim D (Dion Mazivisa), has released another single titled “Murisei”.

In “Murisei”, Slim D emphasises the importance of checking on the well-being of those around us, acknowledging the challenges people face today.

“Murisei is a high-energy track filled with clever wordplay and relatable themes that resonate with many. It showcases my skills and acknowledges the journey of working with a small fan base. Through ‘Murisei’, I’m greeting everyone as I step up my game and elevate my artistry. “Additionally, the song emphasises the importance of checking on the well-being of those around us, recognising the challenges individuals face in today’s society,” shared Slim D.

The 23-year-old hip-hop artiste born and bred in Bulawayo’s Luveve 4 suburb, has already released five singles, all available on YouTube.

“I’m an experimental Hip-Hop artiste, and I play around with different sounds or styles within the hip-hop atmosphere. I have recorded five singles so far and managed to create zero-budget videos for them, posted on YouTube,” said Slim D.

He artiste expressed his plans to spend more time in the studio now that he has completed his studies, believing it will be easier to balance music and work.

He hopes to focus on creating music that resonates with people, allowing them to relate while showcasing his capabilities.

“I have a positive outlook on my career, and by 2026, my goal is to be internationally recognized,” said Slim D.