Lvovo to release comeback song – “Aba Understandi” after stroke recovery

Recovering Kwaito star Lvovo Derrango is back in the studio after being sidelined for a year due to illness and recovery.

Lvovo suffered a stroke in 2022 and was hospitalised for months.

Throughout his recovery, he has been sharing his journey on social media and expressing his desire to return to music, although doctors had initially prevented him from participating in musical activities.

The “Baya’ngisukela” hitmaker told TshisaLIVE he is thrilled to finally be back in the studio.

“The feeling was great, doing what I love, which is music. It was an amazing feeling, hearing that my voice still sounds the same. The music I’m doing will make sense to the people. I feel rejuvenated after what happened to me. The producer was lenient with me and we didn’t rush,” he said.

Lvovo is optimistic about releasing a teaser before his main single in July.

“It was good to be recording again, though I wasn’t 100% fit. Knowing I can still do music is a blessing. I’m still taking it easy. The song I recorded is

“Aba Understandi”, which will be my comeback single.”

He thanked God for giving him a second chance and expressed gratitude to his followers on social media who provided strength and encouragement.

“As I was doing my live on Instagram and people went crazy. That really uplifted my spirit that I’ve got this.” – Sowetan