Zex Manatsa's wife dies

Lynoth Chikuhwa extends stay at Highlanders

30 Aug, 2022 - 11:08 0 Views
Lynoth Chikuhwa

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

STRIKER Lynoth Chikuhwa has extended his stay at Highlanders by a further two years, the club has announced.

“We are delighted to confirm that Lynoth Chikuhwa has extended his contract with the club until December 2024,” read a statement from the club.

Chikuhwa, a former Highlanders junior, who captained the Bosso juniors when they were in Division Two in 2012 has scored seven goals in the league.

CAPS United forward William Manondo leads the top goal scorers chart with 15 goals.

Chicken Inn’s Brian Muza is on 10 goals while Nyasha Chintuli of Manica Diamonds scored nine goals.

@innocentskizoe

