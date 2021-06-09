Lyon’s Tino Kadewere to star in Wadiwa Wepamoyo season 2?

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

IT seems Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) striker, Tino Kadewere may just be featuring on Wadiwa Wepamoyo season two as he was captured on one of the scenes of the popular online drama series.

Kadewere is back home for the off-season break after helping his French Ligue 1 side Lyon to Europa league qualification. He scored 10 goals and chipped in with three assists.

It seems that with season two of the drama being shot, Kadewere will be one of the actors as he was seen in one of the scenes in a car with Tawanda (Man Tawa), who in the drama has dreams of playing for English football giants Manchester United.

The pictures were captioned: “Wadiwa Wepa Moyo Season 2 Behind the Scenes Day #1 Tawanda is back in town.”

The series that is being produced by College Central was co-written by Derby Bheta and Ian Masakanda. It features veteran actor Ben Mahaka, Bulawayo-based musician Lee McHoney, Tadiwa Bopoto, Monalisa Tendere and Tapiwa Nzira.

Wadiwa Wepa Moyo is a tale of two boys from the dusty streets of Harare, Tawanda “Man Tawa” and Biko who have a dream of playing for Manchester United in the United Kingdom. However, everything changes when Tawanda falls in love with Nokuthula.

The drama series airs on College Central’s YouTube account averaging 100 000 views per episode.