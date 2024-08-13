M.G Hkh’s blending Rod Wave’s style with Zimbabwean rhythms

Sipepisiwe Moyo [email protected]

Prince Peter Moyo, known by his stage name M.G Hkh, is an artiste whom people need to look out for as he is making waves in the music scene. Born in Bulawayo and raised in Harare, the 27-year-old M.G Hkh says he draws inspiration from Rod Wave, the acclaimed American rapper and songwriter. His music is a unique blend of trap, alternative R&B, hip-hop, and drill, infused with lyrics that explore themes of love, life, and social justice. His soulful voice and heartfelt delivery echo Rod Wave’s style, yet maintain a distinctly Zimbabwean flavour. “Growing up in Harare, I was exposed to a diverse range of musical influences – from traditional Zimbabwean music to American hip-hop. But it was Rod Wave’s music that truly resonated with me,” M.G Hkh shared. “I connected with Rod Wave’s emotions and struggles on a deep level; his music spoke to me. I knew I had to incorporate his style into my own music, but with my own twist.” Determined to create something original, M.G Hkh spent countless hours in the studio, experimenting with his sound and blending elements of Rod Wave’s style with his own experiences and Zimbabwean influences. “I wanted to create music that was true to myself – music that reflected my experiences, my emotions, and my struggles. The result was a sound that’s distinct and unlike anything heard before in Zimbabwe,” he explained. Music producer Mr Oblk praises M.G Hkh’s innovative approach, saying, “M.G Hkh’s music is a game-changer. He’s bringing a new sound to the table, one that blends our traditional music with international influences. He’s paving the way for a new generation of Zimbabwean artists.” M.G Hkh’s fresh sound has already garnered him a significant following both in Zimbabwe and beyond. His music is featured on local radio stations, and he has performed at numerous events and festivals. Despite his growing success, M.G Hkh remains humble and dedicated to his craft, always seeking new ways to innovate and elevate the art industry. “I’m just trying to make music that speaks to people. I want my music to inspire, uplift, and bring people together,” he stated. With his unique sound and unwavering determination, M.G Hkh is paving the way for a new generation of Zimbabwean artistes, proving that with hard work and passion, anything is possible