Ma Eli’s last wish for his child honoured by wife

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

FIDRESS Ncube, the wife of the late musician MaEli, has disclosed that the name she gave her new-born daughter was the name her husband had chosen before his untimely death.

Kimberly Sithembiseni, born on New Year’s Day, was named after MaEli’s sister, as per his wishes.

The singer had expressed his desire to name their daughter after his beloved sibling, and Ncube honoured his wish even after his passing.

“The name Kimberly Sithembiseni was given by his father before he died. He said her name is going to be Kimberly and the other one will be Sithembiseni, his sister’s name. I feel very happy to have this baby and she’s growing so well,” she said.

MaEli, whose real name was Elvis Mathe, died in a car accident last year, leaving behind his wife, 3-year-old son, and their unborn child.

The news of Kimberly’s birth has brought some solace to Ncube and MaEli’s fans, who continue to mourn his loss. MaEli’s music touched many hearts, and his legacy is expected to live on through his family and his art._

@TashaMutsiba.