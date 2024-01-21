Ma9Nine bags another international tour

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

NDEBELE dancehall musician Ma9Nine will this year make his second travel overseas as he has landed yet another international tour.

The Chimuti hitmaker made his maiden appearance at an international stage in December last year in the United Kingdom where he shared the stage with the legendary artistes that include Jeys Marabini and Freddy Gwala.

This time around he returns in yet another Shanyai Events organised gigs which have been named “Dzemudanga Zimdancehall Explosion” and are scheduled for Dunstable and Birmingham in the UK on 1 and 3 March. The events promise a fusion of local and regional talent, featuring artistes like Lady Bee, Ndunge Yut, Dhadza D, Mbida D, Pumacol, South Africa’s Zizwe, and Lindough (Thuphaki and Kingsport) of the Ok’salayo hit.

Ma9Nine said he is ready for the gig and attested that the past year was a breakthrough to his career.

“I am ready for yet another international tour which is testament that my brand is growing. Fans overaseas should expect fireworks as we have already started to rehearse for great nights abroad.

“2023 was a very productive year for me as l managed to do collabos and also had my first international gig. I will maintain more features and this time around international ones. There will be more IsiNdebele music and am coming fire, fire,” said Ma9Nine.

@mthabisi_mthire