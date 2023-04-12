Ma9Nine collabos Iyasa

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

NDEBELE dancehall artiste Ma9Nine has joined forces with the country’s leading dance outfit, Iyasa on his new single.

The single titled Dobhadobha is due for release next month on a date yet to be announced. It will be accompanied by a video.

Ma9Nine who is behind his Chimuti and Windi Womtshova said he has more work lined up to be released from next week as he moves in to appease his fans with something to listen to.

“I’ve more works coming, from singles and being part of riddims from producers PTK and Oskid. I also have a banger which will be out sometime next week titled Shota. It was produced by Bulawayo-based producer T-Flow and it will be accompanied by a video.

“I also have collaborations with other local artistes and international ones which will be announced in due course,” said Ma9Nine.

He said his fans should expect an album by the end of the year. – @mthabisi_mthire

