Ma9Nine joins Harris Entertainment, drops new single, “Tsholotsho”

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

Ndebele dancehall superstar Ma9Nine has signed with music label Harris Entertainment and released his first project under the label, titled “Tsholotsho”, on Monday.

Ma9Nine and rising musician Mhungu are among the first artistes signed by Harris Entertainment, a label dedicated to promoting talent from the Matabeleland region.

Ma9Nine shared that this single marks the beginning of a series of projects he plans to release this year.

“The song was produced by T Flow and marks my debut project with Harris Entertainment. To keep my presence strong, I’ll release new visuals every fortnight,” said Ma9Nine.

“The track was inspired by the show I held in Tsholotsho last year. It’s a way of expressing my gratitude to the people of Tsholotsho for their support during my performance in their town.”

Harris Entertainment director Jordan Dube highlighted the label’s mission to uplift artistes from Matabeleland.

“We’ve been collaborating closely with our artistes. We have released Ma9Nine’s new project, ‘Tsholotsho’ and in two weeks, we’ll drop Mhungu’s song along with visuals.

“Our goal is to support local artistes and elevate them. After they’ve released several songs, we plan to feature them alongside major artistes in December.”

Dube also mentioned that they are working with Jaycee “Mr Ungayithi Vuu”, who is set to release a new single titled “Harris Love”.