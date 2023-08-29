Ma9nine to perform with Killer T in Bulawayo

Breaking News
Robbers getaway with US$270k, R2m from Nedbank

The Chronicle

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

In an exciting turn of events, renowned musician Ma9nine has been added to the line-up of Killer T’s upcoming show in Bulawayo on Friday.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike can expect an unforgettable experience as the two artistes unite on stage. The collaboration between Ma9nine and Killer T is set to be the highlight of the event, with Ma9nine promising fans an evening filled with high-energy performances.

“It’s really an honour for me to be performing alongside Killer T. It’s not my first time performing with him and what I can assure people is that the show is going to be lit and full of energy,” he said.

The show is set to be held at the Palace Hotel and will be hosted by Mr Jaiva while DJ Ayaxx, Mandoza and Keitho will rotate on the decks.

