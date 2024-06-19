Mabhikwa High girls Nash U20 netball champs

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

MABHIKWA High School netball team once again maintained their hold in the game as they were crowned champions of this year’s edition of the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) Matabeleland North Under 20 contest.

With the win, the school will represent Matabeleland North Province at the national finals set for Manicaland next month.

The school, which is in Lupane, showed it had all it takes to become a dominant force in schools’ netball by winning all their matches at the provincial clash that took place at Marist Brothers School in Hwange District last week.

Coached by Simiso Dube, Mabhikwa High School girls were winning by wide margins against most teams but the story was different with Mosi oa Tunya High as they won by a very narrow margin.

In their first game Mabhikwa beat Marist 35-2 and went on to put down a hapless Somvubu 36-2. The string of victories continued as they also won over Hwange on a 24-10 score line.

Tsholotsho was the next victim, falling 26-19. It was a tight contest against Mosi oa Tunya as Mabhikwa won 26-24.

It was a victory that left players and their coaches in jubilation, renewing hope among learners at the institution, according to Mabhikwa High School’s deputy sports director Jonathan Moyo.

“We went to Marist as a solid team. What made our victory so sweet was that we finished unbeaten. These girls did well and it was all because of a hard training schedule. They trained under sand and it was worth it as they gained fitness and endurance.

“The coaches knew what they had to do. They trained the Under 20 girls to go on and compete with the best in the land. In the future, we would want to see our players going on to play in the national team. We are proud,” said Moyo.

He said outstanding players within the Mabhikwa High fold included wing attacker Purity Nyoni and Mongiwa Moyo who plays in the goal attack position and Thandeka Moyo.

-@NkosieLegend