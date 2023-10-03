MaBlanyo on championship hopes

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

DYNAMOS FC assistant coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe has reckoned that his side can land the title.

He says the team has to continue grinding positive results to keep the dream.

Chigowe, was in charge when DeMbare floored four-time league champions FC Platinum in an exciting Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match that was played at Zvishavane’s Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

DeMbare won the match 5-3 after a penalty lottery to book their semi-final berth that will see them meet Caps United.

This was after the match had ended 1-1 in regulation time with Jarrison Selemani and Keith Madera scoring in the second half for Pure Platinum Play and the Glamour Boys respectively.

“There is a lot of talent at Dynamos. I believe if we continue to bring such good performances, we will be in there to give a good fight for the league championship.

“However, there is a lot of fighting that needs to be done. It’s 10 games to go and we will see how it goes. If we continue winning games like this one against FC Platinum, I think we will finish well,” said the outspoken Chigowe.

DeMbare finally managed to pass the platinum miners’ test in the Chibuku Super Cup contest for the first time since the re-introduction of the competition in 2014.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 25 Fixtures

Today: Cranborne Bullets v Simba Bhora (National Sport Stadium)

Tomorrow: Herentals v Chicken Inn (National Sport Stadium), Ngezi v Black Rhinos (Baobab Stadium), Manica Diamonds v FC Platinum (Gibbo Stadium), Caps United v Yadah Stars (Bata Stadium), Highlanders v Sheasham (Barbourfields Stadium), ZPC Kariba v GreenFuel (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Thursday: Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Hwange (Luveve Stadium) — @FungaiMuderere