Mabuyane’s vision pays off as A High School Diary wins best screen production

Mthabisi Tshuma

A High School Diary, a Bulawayo film that portrays the lives of teenagers at schools, won a prestigious award at the 22nd edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama).

The film, directed by John Mabuyane, beat three other contenders in the Outstanding Screen Production (Television) category at the ceremony held in the city on Saturday night.

Mabuyane expressed his joy and gratitude for the recognition he received for his vision and hard work. He said he was satisfied with Agnes Ncube’s win for best actress, but was overjoyed when his film was announced as the best screen production.

“I honestly think the judges saw through my vision. I have always wanted to give the production a different feel and colour compared to all my past productions,” he said.

He added that he was meticulous in choosing the cast and location for the film, and that the story was well-written and executed by the team. He said the collaboration and dedication of the cast and crew were the key factors for the success of the film.

“I am one person who doesn’t kiss and tell. I would love my productions to speak for themselves. Hence, watch out there are more productions on the pipeline,” he said.

